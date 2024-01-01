Man City learn Inter Milan asking price for Barella

Manchester City are eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella for the January market.

The Daily Star says City see Barella as cover for Rodri after the midfielder was ruled out for season due to knee injury.

City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted his admiration for Italy international Barella this year.

Enquiries have already been made, with City learning Inter would be willing to do business in January for £75m.

Barella, 27, is now regarded as Italian football's big hope and inked a new contract with Inter last summer.