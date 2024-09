Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is being discussed inside Manchester City.

City are set to act in the January market as they seek a replacement for knee injury victim Rodri

Ricci is being considered, along with Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

City management know Ricci is the more realistic option, with the youngster just breaking into the Italy squad.

Ricci, 23, is also on the radar of Italy's biggest clubs and has a deal with Toro to 2026.