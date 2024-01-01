Man City consider move for Liverpool target Zubimendi

Tribal Football
Manchester City are eyeing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is being considered at City as cover for Rodri, who's season could be over due to a knee injury.

The La Real star rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, but is said to now be rethinking his choice.

Sport says City may try to sign a new midfielder in January and Zubimendi, 25, has been identified as a possible new acquisition.

The midfielder has a buyout clause of €60m in his contract, which runs to 2027. 

