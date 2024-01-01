Roma striker Dybala explains rejecting €75M Al Qadsiah contract

AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala has explained rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Dybala has rejected a €75m contract proposed by Al Qadsiah.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said after Sunday's defeat to Empoli: “Everyone asks about the money. I put lots of things on the table, like my family, my wife, the city, the team, wanting to get back into the national team. I am 30 years old, I feel good, although I see a lot of criticism on my injuries, but I try to look after myself.

“Obviously, you cannot say that you don’t think about it when you see that money, but there are many other things to consider and that is why I made the decision.

“It changes nothing for my agent. I heard someone say he would lose a lot of money, but that is not true. He just wanted me to be happy with my choice. He is not just an agent, he is a friend and wanted me to be happy.”

Dybala added, “I don’t know how the Saudi club took it, because I did not speak to them...”