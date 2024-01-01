DONE DEAL: Roma sign Al Hilal fullback Abdulhamid

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Roma sign Al Hilal fullback AbdulhamidAction Plus
AS Roma have completed the signing of Al Hilal fullback Saud Abdulhamid.

Saud joins Roma for a fee of €2.5m rising to €3m in bonuses. 

He becomes the first player from Saudi Arabia to join a Serie A club.

“I’m very happy and grateful to be here as a Roma player,” he said in his first interview with the club’s media channels. 

“I’d like to thank the club, the fans and the Friedkin family for putting their trust in me. God willing, I hope to live up to everybody’s expectations.” 

