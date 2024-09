DONE DEAL: Porto sign Juventus defender Djalo

Porto have signed Juventus defender Tiago Djalo.

Djalo has left Juve for Porto on-loan for the remainder of the season. The deal doesn't include a permanent option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve and Porto closed a separate agreement last week, which saw winger Francisco Conceiçao join Juve on-loan with an option to buy.

Indeed, the Djalo transfer was first raised during talks over Conceicao.

The defender joins Porto, having left Sporting CP only in January to sign for Juve.