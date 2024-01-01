Rabiot offered to Man Utd "several times"

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Red Devils cannot complete any transfers that involve a fee to another club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, free agents can still be signed, and Rabiot is without a club at present.

The France Euro 2024 star left Juventus in June and has not yet settled on a new team.

Per Fabrizio Romano: “I can guarantee you that Adrien Rabiot has been offered to Manchester United several times over the summer, in July and August.

“The position of United has been very clear. They never thought about Eriksen out, and Rabiot in. But he’s one of the interesting names to follow.”