Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot retains hope of a move to England.

The 29 year-old is a free agent after coming off contract at Juventus over the summer.

With the market shut, Rabiot is still clear to sign with a new club in Europe.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle were linked with Rabiot over the summer.

Fanatik says Galatasaray are also keen, with the Turkish transfer window still open.