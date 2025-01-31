DONE DEAL: Genoa land Besiktas midfielder Onana; reach agreement for Ellertsson

Genoa have made a double signing over the past 24 hours.

Genoa have landed Besiktas midfielder Jean Onana and Venezia striker Mikael Egill Ellertsson.

Ellertsson, however, will spend the remainder of the season on-loan with Venezia before moving to Genoa this summer.

Cameroon midfielder Onana has joined on-loan to the end of the campaign with an option to buy.

In Ellertsson's case, Genoa have committed €3.5m to sign him.