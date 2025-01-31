Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Genoa land Besiktas midfielder Onana; reach agreement for Ellertsson

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Genoa land Besiktas midfielder Onana; reach agreement for Ellertsson
DONE DEAL: Genoa land Besiktas midfielder Onana; reach agreement for EllertssonGenoa/Facebook
Genoa have made a double signing over the past 24 hours.

Genoa have landed Besiktas midfielder Jean Onana and Venezia striker Mikael Egill Ellertsson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ellertsson, however, will spend the remainder of the season on-loan with Venezia before moving to Genoa this summer.

Cameroon midfielder Onana has joined on-loan to the end of the campaign with an option to buy.

In Ellertsson's case, Genoa have committed €3.5m to sign him.

Mentions
Serie AEllertsson Mikael EgillOnana JeanGenoaBesiktasVeneziaSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Genoa snap up Rapid Bucharest keeper Siegrist
Leicester, Wolves eyeing Besiktas attacker Oxlade-Chamberlain
Genoa director Ottolini confirms Balotelli can leave