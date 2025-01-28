Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester, Wolves eyeing Besiktas attacker Oxlade-Chamberlain
Former Premier League star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly eager to return to England.

The veteran has experienced homesickness after a challenging season with Besiktas in Turkey. 

The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time, scoring just one goal in six appearances. 

New Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently gave him his second start of the season. 

Last year, he was linked with Brentford, and now Leicester and Wolves are monitoring his situation. 

Both clubs see his experience and versatility as valuable assets as they battle relegation, per The Sun.

