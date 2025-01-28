Genoa director Ottolini confirms Balotelli can leave

Genoa director Marco Ottolini admits Mario Balotelli can leave this month.

The veteran striker hasn't been in the plans of coach Patrick Vieira since the Frenchman's arrival.

Ottolini told Sky Italia: “Mario has dropped down the pecking order, he is eager to get more playing time.

"In the final days of the transfer window, we will try to find a solution that suits everyone.

“We are trying to find somewhere he can go to play. He is not getting minutes on the pitch at Genoa right now, so we consider the best solution to be finding somewhere he can get that.”