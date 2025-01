Genoa have signed Rapid Bucharest goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The former Aston Villa keeper joins Genoa on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Genoa's new Romanian owner Dan Sucu has been driving the deal.

Siegrist is a former Switzerland international and has spent much of his career in the UK with the likes of Villa, Celtic and Dundee.

The 32 year-old moved to Rapid last year from Celtic.