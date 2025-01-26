Ex-Juventus midfielder Melo announces retirement

Former Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo has announced his retirement.

The 41-year-old announced this on Instagram on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Today I am ending one of the most important chapters of my life: My career as a football player,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all the clubs I have had the pleasure of playing for, the supporters who have driven my journey, my teammates, all the people who have shaped this journey and my family – who have always believed in me. But above all, I thank God who gave me the gift, the courage and the opportunity.”

Melo played for Juventus, Inter and Fiorentina,UD Almería, Racing Santander and Mallorca, Galatasaray, and Gremio, Flamengo and Cruzeiro during his career.