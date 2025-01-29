Southampton set to loan Bazunu with Udinese interested in season long deal

Southampton plans to loan out Gavin Bazunu this month, with Udinese potentially offering him a return to senior football.

Bazunu, who hasn't played a senior game since an Achilles tendon injury last April, has been playing for Southampton's under-21s.

Advertisement Advertisement

He made two crucial saves in a 2-0 win over Chelsea recently but wasn't included in the club’s senior Premier League squad.

According to the Irish Independent, Serie A club Udinese might bid to sign Bazunu until the end of the season.

The report also mentions interest from clubs in Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Bazunu has a wealth of senior experience, making him an attractive option for these clubs.