Southampton set to loan Bazunu with Udinese interested

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton plans to loan out Gavin Bazunu this month, with Udinese potentially offering him a return to senior football. 

Bazunu, who hasn't played a senior game since an Achilles tendon injury last April, has been playing for Southampton's under-21s. 

He made two crucial saves in a 2-0 win over Chelsea recently but wasn't included in the club’s senior Premier League squad. 

According to the Irish Independent, Serie A club Udinese might bid to sign Bazunu until the end of the season. 

The report also mentions interest from clubs in Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands. 

Bazunu has a wealth of senior experience, making him an attractive option for these clubs.

