Juventus chief Giuntoli in Man Utd talks for Sancho

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in talks with Manchester United.

Juve are eyeing United winger Jadon Sancho, who is available after the second-half of last season was spent on-loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Il Corriere dello Sport says United are demanding €50m to sell Sancho this summer.

Giuntoli sees the price as too steep and instead want to setup a loan with an obligation to buy next season.

BVB chief Sebastian Kehl has also expressed interest in bringing back Sancho this summer.

