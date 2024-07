Liverpool, Newcastle interested in Juventus defender Huijsen

Liverpool are interested in Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

The Dutch youngster spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AS Roma.

While rating Huijsen highly, Juve would be prepared to sell this summer.

TuttoJuve says Liverpool, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are among big spenders keen on the centre-half.

The Spain U21 defender is up for sale at Juve for a price of €20m.

Huijsen is tied to the Bianconeri until the summer of 2028.