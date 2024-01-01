Borussia Dortmund join chase for wantaway Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is interesting Borussia Dortmund.

The Dane's agent has announced he will be leaving Spurs after the Euros.

Among others, Fenerbahce, Napoli and Atlético Madrid are keen on Höjbjerg.

BILD says Borussia Dortmund are also showing interest in the experienced midfielder.

Dortmund are seeking a deal for Brighton veteran Pascal Gross - but it will not affect a possible signing of Höjbjerg.

Höjbjerg himself could be ready for a return to Germany. He has previously represented Bayern Munich, Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg.

The midfielder's contract with Tottenham expires next summer.