Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to trigger Dybala buyout clause

Manchester United are ready to pounce for Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Dybala's signing is a personal request of United manager Erik ten Hag.

And strengthening their hand is a €12m buyout clause which comes into effect on July 1 for clubs abroad.

Dybala will return to Italy from his summer break next week and immediately enter talks with new Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi over his future.

Dybala has a year to run on his current deal and Ghisolfi is eager to extend the Argentine's contract and write out his buyout clause.

Watching will be United, which are now discussing whether to trigger the option next week.