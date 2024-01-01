Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to trigger Dybala buyout clause

Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to trigger Dybala buyout clause
Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to trigger Dybala buyout clause
Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to trigger Dybala buyout clauseProfimedia
Manchester United are ready to pounce for Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Dybala's signing is a personal request of United manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And strengthening their hand is a €12m buyout clause which comes into effect on July 1 for clubs abroad.

Dybala will return to Italy from his summer break next week and immediately enter talks with new Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi over his future.

Dybala has a year to run on his current deal and Ghisolfi is eager to extend the Argentine's contract and write out his buyout clause.

Watching will be United, which are now discussing whether to trigger the option next week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDybala PauloManchester UnitedAS RomaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd spy bargain basement Dybala chance with Roma star keen
Dybala agents sounding out Prem clubs
REVEALED: Mourinho targets three stars for Fenerbahce