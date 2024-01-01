Como chief Cesc pushing to land Man Utd defender Varane

Tribal Football
Serie A new-boys Como are chasing departing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

Varane is leaving United as his contract expires at the end of the month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Como’s dream target for the centre back position is Raphael Varane as free agent.

"Cesc Fabregas wants Varane and they will try to make it happen, but there are several clubs interested in Europe and abroad — not an easy one.

"Varane will decide his future soon."

