Man Utd spy bargain basement Dybala chance with Roma star keen
Manchester United spy a bargain basement chance for Paulo Dybala.

Argentine media sources say United are considering meeting Dybala's cut-price €12m buyout clause, which comes into effect for the entire month of July.

Il Messaggero says Roma are aware of United's interest and are anxiously trying to renew Dybala's deal and write out his escape option in the coming days.

In the meantime, Dybala knows United are keen and has let it be known he'd be happy to discuss a move to England with club officials.

Dybala wants €6.5m-a-year to leave the Giallorossi, which has been a concern for interested clubs, though comes within range of United's budget.

Last season, the Argentina attacker scored 16 goals in 39 games across all competitions for Roma.

