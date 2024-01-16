De Rossi signs new Roma contract

Daniele de Rossi has signed a new contract with AS Roma.

The Giallorossi coach has penned terms to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Rossi had orignally signed to the end of last season after succeeding Jose Mourinho in January.

Roma announced the new deal with a short statement on Monday:

"AS Roma is pleased to announce the renewal of Daniele De Rossi's contract as Technical Director of the First Team until 2027.

Having taken over the bench on 16 January 2024, Daniele led the Giallorossi team in 26 official matches, 18 in the league and 8 in the Europa League, up to the semi-final.

"Before the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the Owners – the Friedkin Group – announced in a statement their desire to continue with DDR. 'We couldn’t be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele,' the Owners said in a statement on April 18.

"The Club's intentions then transformed into a three-year contract, which the coach - born in 1983 - signed with enthusiasm, continuing the natural symbiosis with this team, his team. Roma."