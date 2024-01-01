Tribal Football
Como chief Ludi admits Belotti deal close; ponders Modric move
Como sports director Carlalberto Ludi admits Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is on their radar.

Modric is off contract at the end of the month and Ludi says the Serie A new-boys are keen.

He told Sky Italia: "We think about him every day because he is an extraordinary champion, but he has never been a negotiation even though he has an excellent relationship with his agents."

Ludi also discussed a move for Roma striker Andrea Belotti. 'Gallo'  spent part of last season on-loan at Fiorentina.

"With Gallo we should be very, very far ahead, the official announcement will be given in the press releases but we are one hundred percent optimistic," added Ludi. 

