Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
The agent of Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh admits he could be on the move this summer.

Minteh is interesting Everton, Roma and Feyenoord, where he spent last season on-loan.

And his agent, Bakary Bojang, confirms there could be a move for Minteh this summer.

"It is true that Newcastle are prepared to sell the player if they receive a good offer," Bojang told ChronicleLive.

"From our side, if Newcastle want to sell and the project is good, then we will look at it. We are talking to a couple of clubs.

"I cannot confirm which clubs we are talking to. We agreed with one of the clubs. Now the rest is up to Newcastle."

Minteh's contract with Newcastle runs until the summer of 2028.

