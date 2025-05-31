Gasperini addresses Atalanta fans in open letter as he departs

Gian Piero Gasperini has penned an open letter to Atalanta fans in the local newspaper.

The La Dea coach is leaving the job with his destination likely to be AS Roma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Writing in Eco di Bergamo, Gasperini began: "My first thought goes to the fans. It was not possible to express it before because only in the past few hours have I really decided to put an end to this wonderful nine-year story. I don't like talking goodbye. I close my experience in Bergamo as coach of Atalanta, everything else will remain unchanged.

"The conclusion of my relationship with the Club was solely decided by me and no responsibility should be attributed to the Company and its managers. I simply understood that the time had come to take this step. Throughout the season that has just ended, I just thought about how to leave the Nerazzurri shirt at the highest possible point.

"And I leave her in third place in the standings and qualified in the Champions League, where, once again, she will be able to play in the most prestigious stadiums in Europe, being able to count on a strong staff full of valued players."

Extraordinary results

Gasperini continued: “With the Club we have managed to achieve unquestionably extraordinary results. I wanted to do more, I couldn't, but we still rejoiced a lot together and I'm sure you will do it again. - concludes the technician - Why, you ask yourself, do I leave Atalanta?

"For the need for new stimuli, for the trust transmitted to me and for the renewed enthusiasm that derives from it. Difficult challenge? Very. But let's talk about a great, exciting challenge that gives me so much adrenaline. We will see you again in Piazza Pontida, I promise you! Adòss !!!

"PS: I am an honorary citizen of Bergamo and I swear that I will carry the values of this city everywhere and forever very high."