Burdisso backing Gasperini for Roma job

Former Fiorentina sports director Nicolas Burdisso admits he can see Gian Piero Gasperini joining Roma.

The Atalanta coach, himself, has talked up the prospect this season, though has intimated a willingness to remain with La Dea next season.

Roma are seeking a new coach as Claudio Ranieri steps down after tonight's final round.

Burdisso, a former Roma defender, told Il Corriere dello Sport: "I think he is suitable for the place, for the type of football he offers and for the working methods.

"But we need to support his requests for the profiles of players he needs to develop his game. We need to bring him the right interpreters, I know him very well, he needs physical, aggressive players, who know how to play vertically.

"The club should build the team according to his requests."