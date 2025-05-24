DONE DEAL: PSG raid Roma for keeper Marin

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
PSG/Facebook
PSG have snapped up AS Roma goalkeeper Renato Marin.

The Italy U19 international moves to PSG as a free transfer, with his contract to expire at the end of June.

Marin, 18, will sign a five-year contract with PSG on July 1, says L'Equipe.

The youngster will move to PSG as senior third-choice keeper and work with fellow Italian Gigio Donnarumma.

Marin moved to Roma in 2022 and is Brazilian born and raised, though holds Italian citizenship.

Mentions
Ligue 1Marin RenatoPSGAS RomaSerie AFootball Transfers
