DONE DEAL: PSG raid Roma for keeper Marin

PSG have snapped up AS Roma goalkeeper Renato Marin.

The Italy U19 international moves to PSG as a free transfer, with his contract to expire at the end of June.

Marin, 18, will sign a five-year contract with PSG on July 1, says L'Equipe.

The youngster will move to PSG as senior third-choice keeper and work with fellow Italian Gigio Donnarumma.

Marin moved to Roma in 2022 and is Brazilian born and raised, though holds Italian citizenship.