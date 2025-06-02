Mbeumo prefers Manchester United move over Arsenal

Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly eager to join Manchester United despite interest from clubs playing Champions League football

According to The Athletic, the Cameroon international has decided he wants to join the Red Devils, prompting upcoming talks between the clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United and Brentford are expected to agree on a transfer fee that would see the winger fulfill his wish of moving to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is a typical late bloomer, with just four top-flight appearances for Troyes in Ligue 1 before Brentford’s 2021 promotion to the Premier League. At 22 when the 2021–22 season began, he has steadily improved with each passing year.

The African is a classic late bloomer, with just four top-flight appearances for Troyes in Ligue 1 before Brentford’s 2021 promotion to the Premier League.