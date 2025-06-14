Stroppa insists "no problems" after Cremonese split

Giovanni Stroppa insists there's no issues with Cremonese after their split yesterday.

Despite leading the club to Serie A promotion last season, it was decided by Stroppa and Cremonese management to part ways.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport today: "You learn a lot from failures, because last year we lost the playoff final. That defeat was useful for reacting. The championship was up and down but the team managed to find an extraordinary final with Spezia.

"I started in the youth sector of Milan to do this job. And the first thought in any case was the possibility of being sacked. Today instead I don't think about it, sometimes in that moment you can reflect on where you went wrong.

"At this moment the board has decided to take different paths but there are no problems. What moves you is to see if in the next adventure there are all the prerequisites."