The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time

Wirtz's transfer to Liverpool makes him the most expensive player in Premier League history

Florian Wirtz has signed for Premier League champions Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth €135 million, making him the club's record signing.

But where does he rank among the most expensive Premier League transfers ever?

Check out a breakdown of the top ten below:

Maguire moved to Man Utd in 2019, becoming the world's most expensive defender at the time.

He has been a regular starter, though his performances have faced criticism at times, and he's experienced ups and downs in form.

He remains a Man Utd player at 32, but has surrendered the captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes.

Gvardiol’s transfer to City was in 2023, and he's considered one of Europe's top young defenders.

Known for his versatility and effectiveness in build-up play, the 23-year-old is expected to develop further under City’s system.

Gvardiol has been utilised as a centre-half and left-back by Pep Guardiola, the latter of which is a fairly new change.

8: Antony - Ajax to Man Utd for €95m

In 2022, Antony became Erik ten Hag's marquee signing at Man Utd.

The Brazilian is a player with flair, neat dribbling, and a creative eye, but he's still adapting to life in England.

He's struggled at Old Trafford so far, especially so after Ten Hag's departure, and ended last season with Real Betis on loan.

7: Paul Pogba - Juventus to Man Utd for €105m

Pogba rejoined Man Utd in 2016, a move that was particularly high-profile as the Frenchman spent two years in the Red Devils' youth ranks before joining Juventus on a free transfer.

His time at Man Utd was marked by both exciting performances and inconsistency, with injuries preventing him from picking up a good amount of momentum.

He's now a free agent, following the expiration of his Juve contract after he returned to the Italian club in 2022.

Man Utd also signed Lukaku, from Everton, in 2017 for €85m, but we'll limit him to one entry on this list.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea, the club he left in 2014, in 2021 for a club-record fee at the time.

His fine goal-scoring form at Inter attracted the Blues, but his second spell at Chelsea was marred by injuries.

Lukaku now plays for Italian champions Napoli.

5: Moises Caiceido - Brighton to Chelsea for €116m

Chelsea fought off interest from several big clubs, including Premier League rivals Liverpool, to sign the midfielder in January 2023.

He's still settling into his new club, but it's clear he has the potential to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world - if he isn't already.

Arsenal's only entry on this list, Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham in 2023.

The midfielder is a key figure for Mikel Arteta's side, boasting defensive skills, a keen eye for passes, being a leader of men and more recently an option from set pieces.

As was the case during his latter years at West Ham, Rice is recognised as one of the best midfielders in the world.

3: Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Man City for €117m

City scarves with Grealish's likeness Nick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Grealish is one of England's most talented players, and his big-money move to City in 2021 marked him as such.

He's a creative winger, but he's yet to fully justify the whopping transfer fee the Citizens paid Villa for him.

Linked with a move away from City in the summer transfer window, Grealish remains a part of Guardiola's squad and is a favourite of the fans.

2: Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea for €121m

Key numbers from recent seasons Flashscore

Chelsea's third entry in this list, the Blues broke the British transfer fee record in 2023 to sign Fernandez.

The Argentine is a great passer of the ball and has already been promoted to vice-captain by the Blues.

A vital cog in the Chelsea machine, some critics question whether the former Benfica man has yet to justify his massive price tag.

Fernandez, like Caiceido, was a crucial player as the Blues claimed the Europa Conference League crown last season.

After a well-reported period of going back and forth on transfer fees, Liverpool agreed to cough up just shy of £120 million to sign the German star.

It's a big number to hang over his head, but Wirtz has been a phenomenal player for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany in his short career, and wise money would be on him living up to the hype.

Liverpool's only entry on this list, but with Wirtz they've topped it.