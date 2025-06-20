Arsenal step up bid to beat Chelsea to Jorrel Hato

Arsenal have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

The 19-year-old Hato has impressed mightily in recent seasons with Ajax, breaking the mark of 100 appearances before his 19th birthday and becoming a stalwart in the defence.

Hato has grabbed the attention of major European clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal. According to several sources, including CaughtOffside, Arsenal have upped their efforts to sign the youngster. "Arsenal have initiated official discussions with Ajax and held positive talks with Jorrel Hato’s representatives," one source reportedly told CaughtOffside.

Arsenal have reportedly offered the talented defender a 6-year deal.

It's reported that Arsenal have been highly interested in Hato since January and want to pounce on the opportunity before Chelsea pull the trigger. The Blues have reportedly held talks with Hato and his agent earlier in the offseason.