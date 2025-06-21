Sunderland in advanced talks with Ghisolfi

Sunderland are closing on the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as new sports director.

Ghisolfi left his role with Roma this week after just the one season in charge.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting the Frenchman is now in advanced talks with Premier League new-boys Sunderland.

Ghisolfi has been sporting director with Nice and Lens. He also worked with Sunderland manager Roger Le Bris at Lorient.

Ghisolfi was assistant coach of the first team at Lorient when Le Bris was in charge of the reserves.

Interestingly, Ghisolfi signed Enzo Le Fee for Roma last summer before his January loan switch to Sunderland, where the deal has since been transformed into a permanent transfer.