Costacurta: AC Milan must buy a leader

Costacurta: AC Milan must buy a leaderAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta is demanding better leadership inside the locker room.

Milan have stumbled in the opening two rounds of the Serie A season, with Costacurta taking aim at Theo Hernandez.

Costacurta said: “In my opinion, those who were there did not have great personality, because Theo Hernandez – who is the vice-captain – does not have great leadership.

"He is a very good player.

"The choice Ibra and AC Milan have to make is to sign someone who has – not only in good times but especially in bad times – the strength to be able to drag the team along.”

