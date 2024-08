DONE DEAL: Bologna sign AC Milan midfielder Pobega

Bologna have signed AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega.

Pobega has joined Bologna on a season-long loan.

The arrangement includes an option for Bologna to sign Pobega permanently at the end of the campaign.

It's been suggested the fee set is for €10-15m.

Pobega has played for Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano in the past, having worked with him on-loan at Spezia.