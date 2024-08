Roma urging West Ham to bid for Abraham

Roma urging West Ham to bid for Abraham

AS Roma are encouraging West Ham to bid for Tammy Abraham.

Foot Mercato says the Hammers are in contact with Roma for the former Chelsea striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Giallorossi are ready to sell, having also fielded enquiries from AC Milan and Juventus.

Roma are seeking to sell for the £35m they paid Chelsea for Abraham two years ago.

West Ham are now entering negotiations with Roma for the centre-forward.