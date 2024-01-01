AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Theo, Maignan sale plans

AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani insists Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan aren't for sale.

The pair are being linked with big sales away.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Furlani told Bloomberg: “Our ambition is to fight for the title in Italy every year and to be competitive in the Champions League. We do this while running a business that is sustainable s, to give you some facts, last year was the first time in 17 years that Milan was profitable.

“It was the second year ever and I don’t think it’s ever happen to Milan to be profitable for two consecutive years. This means we are not forced to sell players because of capital shortages or cash flow issues.

"We don’t need to sell anyone. As a fan, I am telling you that you shouldn’t worry about that.”