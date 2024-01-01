CLOSER? Arsenal and Bologna find agreement over Calafiori fee

Arsenal have found a breakthrough with Bologna over a fee for Riccardo Calafiori.

After weeks of negotiations, the Gunners have found an agreement with Bologna for the defender today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting this afternoon that Arsenal and Bologna have reached terms.

Calafiori is set to move to London for €40m plus €5m in bonuses.

The defender is currently away on holiday, though had agreed personal terms with Gunners some weeks ago while with Italy at the Euros.