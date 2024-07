Bologna chief Fenucci delivers Calafiori update as Arsenal talks drag on

Bologna chief exec Claudio Fenucci insists the ball is in Arsenal's court over Riccardo Calafiori's transfer push.

The two clubs have struggled to reach a price for the Italy defender, with former club Basel due a hefty cut of the fee.

Fenucci said, "There are no developments."

Asked about reports of Juventus rivaling the Gunners, Fenucci was adamant.

“No, I haven’t heard from them.”