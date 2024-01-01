Major Arsenal transfer stalled as Bologna ask for HUGE transfer fee

Premier League runners up Arsenal are finding that their move for Riccardo Calafiori has hit a snag.

The Italian centre half is one of the key targets for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Bologna are said to want £46 million for their star man if they are to sanction his exit.

A prime reason is that when he signed from Basel last summer, the Swiss club inserted a huge sell-on clause within the deal.

They are entitled to 50 percent of the profit made on Calafiori, which is leading to the higher asking price.

Unless those two clubs can negotiate a lower sell-on clause, which appears unlikely, Arsenal may have to pay over the odds or move on to another target.