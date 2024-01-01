Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Major Arsenal transfer stalled as Bologna ask for HUGE transfer fee

Major Arsenal transfer stalled as Bologna ask for HUGE transfer fee
Major Arsenal transfer stalled as Bologna ask for HUGE transfer fee
Major Arsenal transfer stalled as Bologna ask for HUGE transfer feeAction Plus
Premier League runners up Arsenal are finding that their move for Riccardo Calafiori has hit a snag.

The Italian centre half is one of the key targets for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Bologna are said to want £46 million for their star man if they are to sanction his exit.

A prime reason is that when he signed from Basel last summer, the Swiss club inserted a huge sell-on clause within the deal.

They are entitled to 50 percent of the profit made on Calafiori, which is leading to the higher asking price.

Unless those two clubs can negotiate a lower sell-on clause, which appears unlikely, Arsenal may have to pay over the odds or move on to another target.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoArsenalBolognaFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
CLOSER? Bologna ACCEPT Arsenal offer for Calafiori
REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori terms
Arsenal push Bologna to drop Calafiori price as Juventus circle