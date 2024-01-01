Arsenal prepared to sell Kiwior if...

Arsenal are prepared to sell Jakub Kiwior this summer.

But everything hinges on the Gunners landing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, says Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio.

He reported: "There are Italian clubs interested in Jakub Kiwior but when they asked Arsenal about him, they did not give a green light for a loan. So if they decide to sell the player, they want a permanent deal and not a temporary one.

"In Italy, Inter Milan, Juventus, at the moment, tried only for a loan. I think that Juventus could be interested because he'll be reunited with his former coach at Spezia, Thiago Motta.

"Juventus are also interested in Jean-Clair Todibo but he's their second option because Nice are asking for €40million (£34m).

"So it depends on which player Juventus will sell and for how much, so we'll know the money they can spend on another defender. With Calafiori in, Kiwior can be out. We'll see what conditions."