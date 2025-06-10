Tribal Football
Argentina coach Scaloni: Inter Milan made offer to Samuel

Carlos Volcano
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admits Walter Samuel has received an offer from Inter Milan.

New Inter coach Cristian Chivu wants Samuel as his No2. The pair are former Inter defenders.

Scaloni revealed: “Inter called, it was his former teammate, a friend, an important stage in his career, but he has a commitment to us.

“Walter appreciated it, but he has decided to stay with us. I thank him, it is a sign of affection and professionalism.”

Samuel, 47, has acted as Scaloni's assistant since 2018.

