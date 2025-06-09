Inzaghi eager for Al-Hilal to make double raid on Inter Milan

Tribal Football
New Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi wants to return to Inter Milan for two of his former stars.

La Repubblica says Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and midfielder Nicolo Barella have been recommended to Al-Hilal's management team by their new coach.

Inzaghi is eager to work with the Italy international pair again and wants to bring them to Saudi Arabia for the new Pro League season.

Barella resisted an approach from Al-Hilal last month, but with Inzaghi now in charge and after their Champions League final defeat, there is a belief the midfielder would be now more open.

Bastoni, meanwhile, has a deal to 2028 and could be used by Inter to cash in and fund a team rebuild under new coach Cristian Chivu.

