Roma chief Ghisolfi: Ranieri our priority; the right man for the project

AS Roma sports chief Florent Ghisolfi says there was no other candidate apart from Claudio Ranieri at his presentation today.

Ranieri returns to Roma for a third time, signing a contract to the end of the season after Sunday's sacking of Ivan Juric.

Ghisolfi spoke to the press after Ranieri first addressed the conference and took questions.

Introduction:

"Thank you all for being here today. I speak on behalf of the Friedkin family, this is a very important day. So there is no need to introduce Mr. Ranieri. We know him. The manager knows the team, he knows the club and he is also a great coach with great charisma. The right person. The right person for the project. Roma needs experience. Roma needs to return to its roots."

Was it your choice to have Ranieri at Roma?

"A very important choice and a choice made with the community, together with the Friedkin family."

What did you ask Ranieri?

"To do everything possible because he arrives at a difficult time and it will be a matter of taking those steps and the right choices that will take us in that direction."

What convinced you to choose Ranieri?

"All the factors mentioned. A man of great humanity, he knows and has the entire project. He will stop for the next few months and then move on to the management department."

Have you received any requests for the market?

"I confirm what Ranieri said. We will see together what to do."

Were there any no's before Ranieri?

"Ranieri was our priority."