Roma legend Giannini happy with Ranieri appointment

Roma legend Giuseppe Giannini is happy seeing Claudio Ranieri return to the club.

Ranieri was appointed as Roma coach on Thursday - which will be a third spell with the Giallorossi.

“It’s a new start in the name of experience. An important return to the past matured with the same reasoning that led the Friedkins to replace Mourinho with De Rossi in January,” Giannini told Gazzetta.it.

“Daniele was the only one who could stick the team together at that moment, and now it’s the turn of another Roman and Romanista.

“The players respect him, and he is the right man to relaunch the team.

“There are the ingredients to cheer up a depressed environment.”