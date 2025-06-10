Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square

An exciting Matchday 42 in LALIGA HYPERMOTION thrilled Spanish football fans and set the stage for the upcoming promotion playoffs. Elche CF’s emphatic 4-0 win over RC Deportivo secured second place for Eder Sarabia’s side, earning them promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS alongside LALIGA HYPERMOTION champions Levante UD.

Now, all eyes are on the playoffs. After coming close to direct promotion, Real Oviedo and CD Mirandés finished third and fourth respectively, followed by Real Racing Club de Santander and UD Almería. These are the four teams vying for the final promotion spot to the top flight next season.

In the first legs of the semi-finals, all four teams delivered high-quality performances, putting on a show in two thrilling encounters. Real Oviedo claimed a 2-1 away win over UD Almería, while Real Racing Club and CD Mirandés played out a spectacular 3-3 draw in a wild match that sets the stage for a dramatic second leg.

Real Oviedo vs UD Almería: The Asturians take a narrow lead back to the Carlos Tartiere

Third-placed Real Oviedo will host sixth-placed UD Almería in the return leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, June 11 in Asturias. Los Carbayones earned a 2-1 win away in Almería, with Nacho Vidal scoring both goals. Vidal has become a standout figure in Veljko Paunović’s side. Although the Andalusians had several chances, they were repeatedly denied by Oviedo’s outstanding defence — the best in the league.

The Asturian side has now won three of their last four meetings against UD Almería, including the first leg. The most recent clash at the Carlos Tartiere ended 3-2 in October. Their other regular-season meeting finished in a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, UD Almería will not give up easily, boasting the best attack in the league with 72 goals in 42 matches.

Luis Suárez, LALIGA HYPERMOTION’s top scorer with 27 goals and 8 assists, leads the charge. The Andalusians have only lost two of their last six games and have improved defensively, keeping four clean sheets.

Real Oviedo haven’t played in Spain’s top division since the 2000/01 season, while UD Almería are aiming to bounce back immediately after last summer’s relegation. Both teams are sure to produce a thrilling encounter as they chase their dream of returning to the elite.

Real Racing go to Mirandes LaLiga

CD Mirandés vs Real Racing Club: Anduva will decide it all

Based in Miranda de Ebro, a northern Spanish town with just 36,000 inhabitants, CD Mirandés have rightfully earned the title of this season’s surprise package. They are now dreaming of reaching LALIGA EA SPORTS, playing the return leg at home against Real Racing Club after a thrilling 3-3 draw in El Sardinero.

The road to this point has been long but spectacular for the Rojillos. After earning their first promotion to LALIGA HYPERMOTION in 2012, they’ve reached the playoffs for the first time thanks to a club-record 75-point campaign, securing fourth place. Led by Argentine striker Joaquín Panichelli — the league’s second-highest scorer with 20 goals — CD Mirandés won five of their last six regular-season matches. Goalkeeper Raúl Fernández also shone, recording 16 clean sheets in 42 games.

Even more encouraging, Alessio Lisci’s side has won their last two games against their upcoming opponents. A late goal from Alberto Reina sealed a 1-0 win at El Sardinero on Matchday 17, followed by a 2-1 comeback win at home in March. In the first leg of this semi-final, Mirandés were on the verge of a third consecutive win, leading 1-3 before Racing clawed back to a valuable draw.

José Alberto’s team knows they have a big opportunity after escaping a dire situation at 1-3 down. Now, with the tie level, they’ll try to seize their chance to reach the playoff final.

Real Racing Club come into the return leg with just one win in their last six games — but it was a crucial one: a 2-1 victory over Granada CF that clinched the final playoff spot. Powered by the outstanding Andrés Martín, who has 16 goals and 17 assists (the most in LALIGA), the Cantabrians boast the third-best attack in the league with 65 goals, trailing only UD Almería (72) and Levante UD (69).

While CD Mirandés aim for the first top-flight promotion in their history, Real Racing Club are hoping to return for the first time since the 2011/12 season. It will be fascinating to see whose dream lives on a little longer. Both teams believe, and both will give it their all. The return leg at Anduva promises plenty of drama.