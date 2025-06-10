Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood has been praised by teammate Adrien Rabiot ,who believes he could have been a huge star.

The Frenchman sat down with The Athletic in a wide-ranging interview, which covered many topics, including the Ligue 1 side’s return to the Champions League as well as Greenwood, who has been a controversial figure in world football. The 30-year-old believes that Greenwood could have matched Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise to fame if only he had stayed out of trouble in previous years.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Mason is an incredible player," Rabiot told The Athletic. "If he hadn't had all of his problems, I think he'd have an image like (Jude) Bellingham. Mason would be the star. Because he's an exceptional player.

"He can score with his right foot and his left foot, he has an exceptional shot, and he can dribble. We're very lucky to have him. When he's really focused, he does really great things."

Greenwood joined Marseille from Manchester United last summer in a deal worth up to €31.6M and finished the season with 21 goals, breaking the record of the most goals in a debut season for a Marseille player in the 21st century. However, despite his form, it appears highly unlikely that he will be called up to the England squad again, having made his debut and only appearance in 2020.

Reports suggest that Greenwood is trying to switch his international allegiance to Jamaica, managed by Steve McClaren. Players can switch international allegiances if they have not played in more than three competitive matches for a senior national side before turning 21, and with him only having one appearance this may be the perfect way for him to show what he can do on the international stage.