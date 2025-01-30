Cagliari and Como interested in Chelsea midfielder Webster

Tribal Football
Cagliari and Como interested in Chelsea midfielder WebsterAction Plus
Serie A pair Cagliari and Como are interested in Chelsea midfielder Charlie Webster.

Webster is currently on-loan in League One with Burton Albion.

TMW says the young midfield schemer is keen on a move to Italy.

Webster  recently entrusted his interests to agent Roberto De Fanti's RDF Football and is warming to the prospect of continuing his career in Italy.

Cagliari and Como have been contacted and are now considering a move for Webster before next week's deadline.

