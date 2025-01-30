Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea draw up deadline plan for Garnacho swoop
Chelsea are willing to wait in their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho before the transfer deadline. 

The 20-year-old Manchester United winger has attracted interest from both Chelsea and Napoli this month. 

United, previously considering Garnacho 'unsellable' under Erik ten Hag, are now open to selling him to fund new head coach Ruben Amorim's plans. 

Napoli's initial bid was rejected, but Chelsea remains interested in a permanent deal. 

The Blues might wait until the last moments of the winter window to finalise a deal with their Premier League rivals. 

According to The Mail, Chelsea's patience could lead to a last-minute agreement, but only if they meet United’s reportedly hefty asking price.

