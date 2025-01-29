Agent: Veiga chose Juventus due to Motta style

Agent Gaetano Montalbano says Juventus have pulled off a coup in signing Renato Veiga.

Veiga has joined Juve in a straight loan from Chelsea to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Montalbano was involved in the negotiations and told TMW: "Renato is a central defender, but he can also play as a full-back and midfielder. He has great versatility and structure, he is physically strong but also has technique and speed in the short term.

"He knows how to play, if I have to say a strong point I would indicate this: he starts from the bottom without fear, he sets up, he starts the game.

"He has to play a lot, so he can continue to grow: he is in great evolution, he has already made moves from Portugal to Switzerland with Basel and in the Bundesliga, up to the Premier League and international cups. At 21 years old he already has an important football background.

"The choice of Juventus was made in a thorough and careful manner, he strongly wanted to go there preferring it to other very big clubs around Europe. It was strongly desired by the management, in agreement with the coach (Thiago Motta) who prefers players with technical qualities and vision of the game."