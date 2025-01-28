Lazio chief Fabiani: We're trying for Casadei, but...

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lazio sports chief Angelo Fabiani admits a deal for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei isn't yet closed.

Lazio are battling Torino for the Italy U21 international.

Fabiani told Il Corriere della Sera:  "There is always room for improvement, in every aspect. We want to reach a certain level, the results must always be better.

"We have had approaches and contacts with Chelsea's Casadei, I hear he is coming, but it is a bit premature. We will see how the situation evolves."

Fabiani also said: "It makes no sense to evaluate the results up to now and gloat over them. The new cycle that has opened must be evaluated at the end of the path, in 3-4 years. There is a lot of work to do."

