Brambati: Lukaku good for Napoli; Juventus chose Vlahovic over Chiesa

Former Serie A defender Massimo Brambati feels Romelu Lukaku's arrival will be positive for Napoli.

Napoli completed the signing of the Chelsea striker on Thursday.

Brambati told TMW Radio: "Now (Antonio) Conte must bring Lukaku back to his physical and mental condition like with Inter. It's not easy, but since he's good we'll give him this chance to see the Lukaku of Inter again.

"He's still the ideal player for Conte, (Victor) Osimhen's departure in this way doesn't bring a minus to the team."

Brambati also commented on Juventus' sale of Fede Chiesa to Liverpool.

He said, "They told me that if (Thiago) Motta had arrived, one between him and (Dusan) Vlahovic wouldn't have been part of the project. Federico has a particular way of playing, he's a soloist, he doesn't play for the team. To become important he must go back to being the pre-injury Chiesa, the one who had a certain continuity in changing gear."